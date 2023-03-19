Home World Efes lost to Bujukčekmeče for the third time Sport
Efes cannot beat Buyukcekmece this season.

Efes is a two-time consecutive champion of the Euroleague, but there is no way that one team can win. It is in question Bujukčekswords. In the championship there, this team achieved three victories in the last three matches against the European champions. They know how to play against them.

Without Ergin Ataman, who ended up in the hospital, and Vasilij Micić, who was not in the squad, Efes suffered a defeat at home – 98:97. And that by receiving a basket with the sound of the siren, which brought a great victory and the celebration of the guests in the “Sinan Erdem” hall. For the winners, Crawford stood out with a double-double performance (22, 13as), while for the hosts, the best was M’Baj (25), while the star of the team, Shane Larkin, finished the match with only 7 points, with 8 assists, Will Clyburn added five points.

Before this match, Efes lost to Partizan at the same place and is in big trouble, their place in the top 8 of the Euroleague is “hanging” on them. There will be a big fight in the last five rounds, the Turkish team is on a score of 14-15 and will have to go on a winning streak if they want to reach the quarterfinals of the elite competition.

