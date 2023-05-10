Home » Egyptian media: “After the 20 dead in Gaza, the ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians is in force”. But in Tel Aviv the anti-rocket sirens are sounding
CAIRO. – Egyptian media report that a ceasefire between Israel and Islamic Jihad in Gaza brokered by Cairo has come into effect. The news was relaunched by Times of Israel which specifies, however, that anti-missile warning sirens continue to be heard on the border with Gaza. According to previous reports, Cairo was mediating and Islamic Jihad was keen to end the current round of hostilities. There is currently no immediate confirmation from Israel, which often does not recognize truce agreements reached with terrorist groups. “Egyptian efforts have managed to lead to an immediate ceasefire between the Palestinian and Israeli sides”, relaunches the site of the main Egyptian newspaper, the government al-Ahram. Confirmation from another Cairo state broadcaster also arrives on Twitter, Extra News. Moreover, Egypt is a historic mediator between Hamas and Israel, and has already contributed, through its secret services, to the ceasefires in several previous conflicts between Palestinian factions and the Jewish state.

But just as the Egyptian newspapers are announcing the “ceasefire” alarm sirens are sounding in Tel Aviv and in the central area of ​​Israel for the launch of rockets from Gaza. The military spokesman reports: strong explosions were heard in the sky probably due to the interceptions of the rockets by the Iron Dome system.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Embassy in Italy is launching «an appeal to the government of this friendly country, to all the political forces, to the media and to all the Italian people, to open their eyes to what is happening. Italy pursues a peaceful solution to conflicts, promotes the abolition of the death penalty throughout the planet and is convinced on the front of international legality”. It can no longer remain silent in the face of the crimes of an occupying power that strikes every day, killing men, women, children and the elderly, the embassy says. «The umpteenth attack by the Israeli army against Gaza led to the death of 13 inhabitants of the Strip, including 5 women and 4 children. At least 20 are injured, some of whom are very serious, including 7 women and 3 children. We are obviously talking about unarmed civilians, whose killing, in any other context, would have caused a prompt response from an international community which, in the face of Israel’s abuses, is at least addicted”.

