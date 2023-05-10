Audio and video calls on Twitter: Elon Musk’s announcement

Soon on Twitter you will be able to make audio and video calls. Elon Musk announced it. “Voice and video chats from your account to anyone on this platform will soon arrive,” said the number one of the social network in a post. “So-he added-you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

Twitter’s messaging feature would compete with a number of free services such as Messenger, Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp. And it is precisely the latter that the owner of Tesla and Space X defined in another post as “unreliable”.

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

Musk, also via Twitter, added that from today the platform will begin encrypting direct messages to safeguard privacy. He did not specify whether calls will also be encrypted. Since buying Twitter for $44 billion late last year, Musk has implemented sometimes impulsive changes, often causing havoc for users such as removing blue checks for a fee and then giving them back for free to some VIPs and organizations. .