Audio and video calls on Twitter: Elon Musk's announcement

Audio and video calls on Twitter: Elon Musk's announcement

Soon on Twitter you will be able to make audio and video calls. Elon Musk announced it. “Voice and video chats from your account to anyone on this platform will soon arrive,” said the number one of the social network in a post. “So-he added-you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

Twitter’s messaging feature would compete with a number of free services such as Messenger, Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp. And it is precisely the latter that the owner of Tesla and Space X defined in another post as “unreliable”.

Musk, also via Twitter, added that from today the platform will begin encrypting direct messages to safeguard privacy. He did not specify whether calls will also be encrypted. Since buying Twitter for $44 billion late last year, Musk has implemented sometimes impulsive changes, often causing havoc for users such as removing blue checks for a fee and then giving them back for free to some VIPs and organizations. .

