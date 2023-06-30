Eight football players left Posušje Sports

The Premier League team from Posušje enters the new season with a significantly changed lineup.

Source: Promo/HŠK Posusje

Posušja will not wear the jersey in the next season: Luka Kukić, Luka Begić, Toni Jović, Ivan Roca, Dejan Georgijević, Tomislav Dadić, Josip Katavić and Luka Marković, announced the club from the “Mokri Dolac” stadium.

“Blue and white” lost eight footballers in one day, with whom cooperation will not be continued. If we take into account some of the departures of the previous days (Kenan Horić, Slobodan Milanović, Ivan Bešlić), it is clear that Branko Karačić’s team will enter the new season with a completely changed composition.

“The club thanks them for their professional relationship, and we wish them a lot of luck and success in life and further career!”, it was announced from Posušje.

The reinforcements have made it this far Karlo Kamenar, Karlo Stapić, Andro Babić, Franko Kolić and Nikola Mandić, while they are Gabrijel Boban, Marko Galić, Boris Baćak, Luka Penava, Dario Krišto, Luka Lulić and Marko Kraljević extended their cooperation, so they will wear the Posušak jersey next season as well.

(WORLD)

