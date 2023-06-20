Eight killer whales attack a sailing boat in the Strait of Gibraltar: “They damaged the rudder” – Video

A Brazilian sailor, Luis Eduardo Alves Lima, experienced a moment of fear while aboard his sailboat. The man, as he reports LaPresse quoted from Corriere della Sera, had a “close encounter” with aggressive killer whales. The sailor was sailing from Lisbon to Ibiza near the Strait of Gibraltar when he was attacked by eight specimens.

On board the boat, they recorded a few moments of the attack, which lasted about 20 minutes: Lima turned off the engine and tried to keep the boat still, but the specimens managed to break his rudder, without however causing other damage.

