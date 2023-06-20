EM qualification: Ronaldo match winner in anniversary game

According to his own statements, there is still no end in sight for his time. “It has always been my dream to represent the national team,” he was quoted as saying by the Portuguese sports newspaper “A Bola”. Ronaldo stated that the most important goal was to buy the ticket for the EM 2024 (June 14 to July 14) in Germany. “I want to keep making all Portuguese people happy. A journey I hope doesn’t end anytime soon,” said Ronaldo. The star player won the European Championship title with Portugal in 2016, beating hosts France 1-0 in the final.

For a long time Portugal did not find a proven recipe against passionately defending Icelanders, only after the exclusion of Willum Thor Willumsson (81st) with yellow-red and a lucky punch from short distance was the fourth win in four games for the 2016 European champions certain. Portugal have not conceded a goal in the current qualification and lead Group J with twelve points ahead of the closest pursuer Slovakia (1-0 in Liechtenstein after a goal by Denis Vavro/45+1).

UEFA Euro 2024 qualification

Luxembourg continues to surprise

Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the other hand, have to worry in the same group, surprisingly lost 0: 2 (0: 1) at home against Luxembourg and with three points still have greatly reduced chances of qualifying. Luxembourg, who had already drawn against Slovakia at the start, has seven points and can therefore continue to speculate with a sensation. Scorers in Zenica were Yvandro Borges Sanches (4th) and Danel Sinani (74th). In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Amir Hadziahmetovic (56th) missed a penalty.

Lukaku scores twice against Estonia

In Austria Group F, Belgium stayed three points behind the red-white-red leaders with a lackluster 3-0 (2-0) in Estonia. The “Red Devils” didn’t play at all against the courageous Estonians for a good half hour in Tallinn before a brace from Romelu Lukaku (37′, 40′) broke the knot within just 2:45 minutes. It was goals 74 and 75 in Lukakus’ 108th international match. Johan Bakayoko scored the final score in the finish (90th).

Reuters/Ints Kalnins Lukaku (left) put Belgium on the road to victory

Thanks to the first win in the fourth game of this European Championship qualifier, Norway can at least still hope. Ola Solbakken (12th) shot Norway 3-1 (1-0) over Cyprus in Oslo early on the road to victory, goalgetter Erling Haaland (56th / penalty, 60th) fixed the success with goals 23 and 24 in his 25th game .country match. In Group A led by Scotland, Norway are level on points with second-placed Georgia third (three each), with fourth-placed Spain a point behind but two games down.

Scotland ‘detained’ en route to a fourth win in game four against Georgia. After Callum McGregor (6th) quickly took the lead, the game was interrupted for more than an hour due to heavy rain to push the water off the completely soaked lawn. After that, the game resumed. Scott McTominay made it 2-0 (47′).

Moldova turns match against Poland

A surprise in Group E came from Moldova, who beat Poland 3-2 in Chisinau after trailing 2-0. Arkadiusz Milik (11′) and Robert Lewandowski (34′) seemed to set things straight, but Ion Nicolaescu (48′, 79′) and Vladislav Baboglo (85′) turned the game upside down. Poland is still waiting for their first win with three points, but is only in fourth place. Albania came within a point of leaders Czech Republic with a 3-1 (1-1) win in the Faroe Islands.

