Eight students were killed in a shooting at a school in Belgrade Info

Eight students and a security guard were killed in the shooting at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Belgrade. Six students and one teacher were seriously injured, the Ministry of Interior announced.

Source: Kurir/Tamara Trajković

The injured were treated at the Emergency Center and Clinic in Tiršova.

“The student of this KK school (2009) who is suspected of having committed this crime was found and arrested in the school yard. All police forces are still on the ground and are working intensively to shed light on all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy.”stated in the Ministry of Interior’s announcement.

An extraordinary press conference will be held in the Government of Serbia at 1:15 p.m. The conference will be addressed by Minister of Education Branko Ružić, Minister of Health Danica Grujičić and a representative of the MUP.

President of the municipality of Vračar, Milan Nedeljković, confirmed in an address to the media that the guard succumbed to his injuries.

Belgrade media also write that the history teacher succumbed to her injuries.

