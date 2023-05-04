Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the German Cup | Sport

The finalists of this year’s German Cup are known, and they will fight for the trophy on June 3 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Source: RONALD WITTEK/EPA

After RB Leipzig won the final in which they will defend the cup on Tuesday, Eintracht from Frankfurt secured the chance to win the sixth trophy tonight in Stuttgart.

STUTTGART – EINTRAHT FRANKFURT 2:3 (1:0)

Although the “Swabians” had the advantage at halftime after the goal of the Portuguese Tiago Tomas, the following was followed by a “blitzkrieg” of the guests from Frankfurt against the French-Japanese Japanese drive.

First, in the 51st minute, Ivan N’Dika, also assisted by the Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani, nullified the advantage, and three minutes later, the Japanese Daichi Kamada secured the turnaround.

The same actors dealt the final blow to the home team after a counterattack in the 75th minute, when Kamada brilliantly worked Kolo Muani, who won the penalty, and then routinely converted it to “certify” passage to the final.

A glimmer of hope for the home team occurred in the 82nd minute when Enzo Milo reduced the Frankfurt team’s lead, and then Croatian representative Borna Sosa got a second yellow or red card unnecessarily and Stuttgart with 10 players could not equalize.

Admittedly, deep in stoppage time, Stuttgart asked for a penalty kick due to handball, but the referee, after watching the VAR, concluded that there was no penalty.

Eintracht have won five DFB Cups in their club showcases (1974, 1975, 1981, 1988, 2018), and they played in the final three more times – in 1964, 2006 and 2017. This will be their ninth chance to lift the cup.

Interestingly, the Frankfurt team did not lose to the “Croatia” for five full years, and that tradition continued tonight at “Gottlieb Daimler”.

The final between RB Leipzig and Eintracht will be played on June 3 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

GERMAN CUP – semi-final

Stuttgart – Eintracht 2:3 (1:0)

/Tomaš 19, Milo 83 – N’Dika 51, Kamada 54, Kolo Muani 77/

Played on Tuesday

Freiburg – RB Leipzig 1:5 (0:4)

/Gregorič 75 – Olmo 13, Henriks 14, Sobošlaj 37, 90+8 pen, Nkunku 45+1/

(mondo.ba)