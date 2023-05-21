Elections Greece, the Conservatives at 40%. But Mitsotakis will give up his mandate to win solo in June. Bad left by Tsipras

A very large victory by the Conservatives of Nea Dimokratialed by the outgoing premier Kyriakos Mitsotakiswill probably not suffice Greece to immediately have a government. The party is given a large advantage by all exit poll and around 21 on Sunday, with more than half of the sections scrutinized, it settles down around 41% of preferences. A very large lead over all rivals, but not enough to rule alone. And, thanks to the electoral system, it is likely that he will decide to wait for the second round when the rules will allow him to govern alone by repeating today’s results.

The left of Syriza of the former prime minister Alexis Tsipras should collect between 23.5 and 27.5 percent of the votes but in the real ballot it is stopped at 20%while the enter it is given between 9.5% and 12.5%. “The first results show that what has been achieved the goal of a clear victory”, explained sources of Nea Dimokratia after the exit polls. However, as mentioned, the result will not be enough to be sure of governing. Based on electoral system to be able to independently lead the country a party must reach at least 45%. The winner of the election will have three days to negotiate one coalition with other parties.

If the attempt fails, the mandate to form a government passes to the second party and the process repeats itself. If this second attempt doesn’t succeed either, we will return to the polls with a slightly different electoral system that facilitates the formation of a majority. You don’t vote immediately with the “simplified” system because approval in 2020 came with simple majority and not the qualified one. According to what transpires, however, Mitsotakis aims to immediately give up the exploratory mandate which would be conferred on him to form a coalition government. The plan is to return to the polls guaranteeing the near certainty of an autonomous government. A possible date for the second round is June 25th.