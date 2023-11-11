El Buen Hijo, review of his album Come and go (2023)

“Come and go” It is the second album of The Good Son and, although it arrived in October, they have captured the aftertaste of saltpeter and summer walks with precision. If not, tell them that afternoon “In a lake”, sponsored by the voice of Alicia – who may sound familiar to you like Cariño – and a romanticism full of nostalgia and very well written. And, on this new LP, you can see that this son is still good, but not so childish anymore. Lyrics constructed with tact, a lot of introspection and ideas that go beyond “fast and brutal” blows.

Yes, there are still remnants of the mischief of “PAN PAN PAN!” (Sonido Muchacho, 21), but we found an interesting balance between play and reflection. Tracks like “Safely” They are a clear reflection that this quintet has grown. This formula, with less bpm’s than we were used to, is repeated in “Perfect”. Ideal soundtrack for that frog who swings thinking about his summer love.

But, I repeat, not everything is serious. There are also croquettes (“I would stone myself”) and riffs with catchy choruses that, the reader is warned, can be highly addictive. Pop with lyrics without ties that are a complete success. It happens to me with “With you or with no one” or with “I can’t stand it” that, I don’t know how, but I always end up humming for hours.

It is true that this album by the heirs of nineties pop (Los Fresones Rebeldes could have been their first cousins) has not been an extreme risk play, nor has it broken all the previous molds, but it is a good demonstration that they can oscillate between rhythms and sensations… And that sometimes you have to return to the park to play at being adults.