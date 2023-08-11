Home » El Canijo de Jerez publishes the video clip “Mala Fama”
More flamenco than ever The Canijo de Jerez He once again shows that he does not mince words — “I have a bad reputation / because I always do what I want”, he sings with his usual self-confidence — but also to seduce us with his heart on his hand: “I have a bad reputation / because I don’t care the money’ / I prefer that the whole world get naked and be happy”, he also blurts out, backed by choruses and clapping.

The song is accompanied once again, as was the case with the previous singles, by a wonderful video clip, signed together by Jesús Gómez, Christian López and Ana Belén Gutiérrez. A piece in which we follow our protagonist on his motorcycle to end up surrounded by friends in a sort of flamenco party in which there is no shortage of the obligatory bonfire and… skaters! As if Harmony Korine had taken to filming her “Kids” in Jerez de la Frontera, come on.

