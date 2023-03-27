by livesicilia.it – ​​19 minutes ago

3′ OF READING PALERMO – Twenty-five municipalities and as many mayors to be elected, 284 councilor seats to be assigned for a total of almost 100,000 citizens called to vote. Even the province of Palermo is preparing for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Elections in the Palermo area, from Capaci to Casteldaccia: the names in the field appeared 19 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».