The English hope that Alcaraz will overthrow Novak Sport

The audience, journalists, other players… It seems that everyone at Wimbledon wants Novak to fall and now they have chosen the man they think can bring him down. His name is Carlos Alcaraz.

While Endy Dan with “Mirora” he writes about the fact that the audience at Wimbledon he can only look at the sky and wish for defeat Novak Djokovic, his colleague from the British “Telegraph” Jim White is doing exactly that.

“Wimbdon needs future king Carlos Alcaraz to reign in an era of fading stars“, reads the text in which this British journalist writes about how much he hopes for the defeat of Novak Djokovic and the title of Carlos Alcaraz in London.

“The Spaniard, who is 20 years old and easily made it to the second round, seems unencumbered by the fact that he is considered someone who should step into the shoes of Federer and Djokovic. He’s trying to be the youngest Wimbledon champion since Boris Becker,” said Jim White.

On the first day of the competition, under the roof of the number one pitch, Alcaraz easily defeated the veteran Jeremij Chardi, and now the English hope that he could be their new favourite!

“Jit’s a shame Alcaraz has a big responsibility here because he’s the man best equipped to step into the Swiss’s impeccably tailored shoes and become the main stylist of this competition. More importantly, Alcaraz is probably the only player who can challenge Novak Djokovic, and he is not yet 20 years old.“, the text says.

We’ve seen the crowd root against Novak whenever he steps on the court, and on the other hand, notes Jim White, Alcaraz has grown to love him quickly. The Spaniard has never gone further than the fourth round here, but in England they hope and do not hide it – that he can topple Novak after ten years of dominance! “His game showed that he has what it takes to reach the title. He has match control, he has athletic ability and he is tactically brilliant. Alcaraz can really win the hearts of the audience here” Jim White finished.

However, we saw in the first two rounds in the matches with Pedro Kacin and Jordan Thompson, the rivals, the audience and those who don’t like Novak don’t ask much. For the most part, it will be as he wants.

