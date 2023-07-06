the course of the sixth stage

The profile of the sixth stage of the Tour de France 2023. ASO

After the first mountain stage, here is the first arrival at the top of this Tour de France 2023. The crossing of the Pyrenees continues with this sixth stage, Thursday July 6, between Tarbes and Cauterets-Cambasque (Hautes-Pyrénées). The day after an already expensive day in energy, the runners will have to make four ascents along the 145 kilometers of the route.

This is a stage that will take mythical routes of the Grande Boucle. After the Capvern-les-Bains coast (5.6 kilometers at 4.8%, 3rd category) as an appetizer, the peloton will chain the famous Cols d’Aspin (12 kilometers at 6.5%, 1st category ) and Tourmalet (17.1 kilometers at 7.3%, out of category).

On the Tour de France program for the 85th time, the Tourmalet is a monument to the event. The first runner to the top will be awarded the Jacques-Goddet souvenir, with a bonus of 5,000 euros as a reward. The last time the caravan passed there, during the 18th stage of the Tour 2021, the Frenchman Pierre Latour had crossed in the lead at the top before Tadej Pogacar won, in Luz-Ardiden.

It will be necessary to keep strength after the ascent of the second non-category pass of this 110th edition. Because the finish will be judged at the top of Cauterets-Cambasque (16 kilometers at 5.4%, 1st category). “The fittest punchers will still be able to aim for the yellow jersey, the climb to the Cambasque plateau not being an insurmountable obstacle”, judged Christian Prudhomme, the race director, before the big start. With an average percentage approaching 10%, the last four kilometers are the steepest.

