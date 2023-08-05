ELECTRIC BUSES All ready for the driving courses of IBE Intermobiltity and Bus Expo – News

IBE Intermobiltity and Bus Expo, the biennial trade fair of IEG Italian Exhibition Group for the world of sustainable collective transport (scheduled for 2024 at the Rimini Fair), is preparing for the imminent “IBE Driving Experience”.

And warm up the engines by announcing Electric Bus Driver Training, the first theoretical and practical course dedicated to training electric bus drivers, which will start on 25 October during the appointment that brings together the entire Bus & Travel industry community at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” in Misano Adriatico on the 24th and 25th of October next.

Organized by IBE Intermobiltity and Bus Expo, in collaboration with EVAcademy, Efficient Driving and Pullman magazine, “Electric Bus Driver Training” is a training program that aims to prepare drivers for the transition from driving internal combustion vehicles to driving buses electric cars, enabling them to acquire the necessary skills for safe and efficient driving.

The first edition will be held on 25 October and will be realized thanks to the technical-operational support of IVECO BUS which will supply the two E-Way buses, fully electric vehicles, designed to meet the highest level requirements of cities that promote electric mobility such as sustainable solution to the decarbonisation of transport. Bus drivers in the public and private sector and workers with the job of tram drivers are the main beneficiaries of this project.

The course, which will be taught by expert trainers with cutting-edge educational tools and technological supports, offers a unique opportunity for transport companies to enable their bus drivers to acquire specialized skills and knowledge in driving electric vehicles and is designed to bridge the gap between internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles, enabling drivers to develop the skills needed to drive electric safely and efficiently.