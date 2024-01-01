Electricity is soaring in Ivory Coast ~ dohouatt

As an end-of-year gift, the Ivorian government is adjusting the electricity price. Thus, for the Ivorian Lambda, we could summarize the situation with this expressive phrase: from Charybdis to Scylla. This is why the Ivorian government, aware of the difficulties of Ivorian households, agrees to make a small gesture for the happiness of Ivorians. That goes without saying. While waiting for what the Council of State and the electricity consumer associations say, I will say what I, a small consumer with 15 amps, think of this increase: one word – perhaps two –; Thank you Excellency! Where are our city councilors who, during their campaign, promised us “ rains of billions ”, which would benefit everyone.

A bird’s eye view of the Soubré hydroelectric dam photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

An electric Christmas gift

As of January 1, 2024, it will be +10% for all consumers. Suffice it to say that if the consumer does not agree with that, they should connect to solar energy. This is roughly what emerges from the minister’s illuminated press conference Mines, Oil and Energy, Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly. Here are these own words: “Upon a proposal from the National Electricity Sector Regulatory Authority (ANARE-CI) and after analysis by the Advisory Commission on Electricity Tariffs, the government has decided to adjust the price electricity by 10%. This adjustment applies to all electricity subscribers, from January 1, 2024.”

Ivorians who consume too much energy

The Ivorians are very energy-intensive. What do they think? That the Ivory Coast is Versailles? From an average of 79 FCFA/kWh, from now on everyone will have to pay 89 FCFA/kWh. Whatever the government’s arguments, we are facing an excessive measure. Maybe even abusive. While the country sells its electricity to other countries in the sub-region at “bargain prices”, the Ivorians, who were to benefit from this sale, will still suffer. How long will we tighten our belts? For now, Happy Holidays, dear consumers. Best wishes for hefty bills to you, consumer from the month of January?

The power station near the Kossu dam in Ivory Coast photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Electricity, too expensive

The Ivorian government claims to have nothing to do with this increase. It is also necessary to situate the responsibilities which are said to be linked to COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. Therefore, the culprits would be China and Russia. Locus control! This is why the government has decided to take the bull by the tail, it is less risky. The consumer will put his hand in his pocket. The State is tired of operating at a loss… More than 161 billion FCFA in loss? To restore the balance, an increase of 27% was necessary, but as the government, aware of the difficulty of the populations, only increased by 10%. And then, the rest, he takes care of it. How nice. For this gesture, a fourth term would not be too much, all the same!

High price of electricity

In this context of generalized inflation, not affecting the price of electricity is common sense. Well I think. Why such an increase? However, Ivory Coast has many hydroelectric dams. Also, many of us do not yet understand the reasons why electricity is so expensive in Ivory Coast.

