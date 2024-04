I watch the 20s directly in Gothenburg and it is probably the best hockey we can see at the turn of the year. The Spengler Cup and the extra league are big competitions, but the national team always pulls the most. Although the manifestation of this selection is completely different from last year’s, which won silver medals. I don’t give us much hope in the quarter-finals against Canada. If we want to succeed, we need to use the maximum potential of our biggest support.

Share this: Facebook

X