“Elis & Tom” documentary at the Cannes Film Festival – MONDO MODA

O2 Play, distributor of O2 Filmes, participates in the Marché du Film, a market event at the Festival de Cannes with the musical documentary Elis & Tom, It Just Had To Be With You.

Directed by Roberto de Oliveira, “Elis & Tom” shows the backstage and tensions between conductor Tom Jobim and singer Elis Regina, which surrounded the recordings in 1974 of one of the most important albums in the history of Brazilian music.

With the aim of establishing new partnerships through the licensing and sales of films that are part of its international catalogue, O2 Play also takes to the festival in its line-up “Atmosfera”, by Paulo Caldas, “Relatos de um Certo Oriente” , by Marcelo Gomes, “Porto Príncipe”, by Maria Emília Azevedo, “Ciclo”, by Ian SBF, “Agreste”, by Sérgio Roizenblit, “Urubus”, by Claudio Borrelli, and the documentary “Partido”, by César Charlone, Joaquim Castro and Sebastian Bednarik.

“Cannes is the biggest film festival in the world, it is an honor to be present at the event. We are excited to network with international festival distributors and representatives. We came to do business and give visibility to the Brazilian audiovisual market”, says Igor Kupstas, director of O2 Play. “The documentary ‘Elis & Tom’, which will be presented to the market, is our big bet for the second half of this year. We hope that the film will gain even more visibility in Brazil after being shown to important players here in Cannes”, completes the executive.