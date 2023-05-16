Tennis, ATP tournament in Rome: Yannick Hanfmann creates a sensation against Andrej Rublev

Status: 05/16/2023 7:26 p.m

Yannick Hanfmann has reached the quarterfinals of the ATP tournament in Rome. World number 101 won in three sets against top player Andrej Rublev.

Even getting into the round of 16 was Hanfmann’s best result of his career at a Masters tournament – and now he’s facing another highlight in Rome. In the quarterfinals, the 31-year-old meets the winner of the game between Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev.

ATP tournament in Rome, round of 16

An ace ends the game

Against Rublev (number six in the world), Hanfmann showed enthusiastic tennis over long stretches and showed strong nerves, especially in tricky situations. The German tennis pro won the first set in a tie-break with 7:6 (7:5), after losing the second round (4:6) Hanfmann reported back and scored his first match point after 2:32 hours Ace to 6: 3 in the third set.

“ I’m a bit speechless about the energy performance today. It’s unbelievable that I’m able to win like this here today after three tough games “Said Hanfmann on “Sky”: “ Let’s see where the journey goes. It would be nice if I could on Sascha (Zverev, Anm. d. Red.) meet, that would be awesome. “

Strong way in Rome

Hanfmann had played his way into the main draw in Rome via qualification. In the second round, he surprisingly prevailed against world number ninth Taylor Fritz from the USA. This was only his second success against a top 10 player. The third victory followed immediately against Rublev.