Despite a discontinuous and subdued performance, the blue manages to beat the Frenchman in straight sets (7-6, 6-4) and gains access to the round of 16 at Indian Wells for the third consecutive year. Waiting for him there will be Stan Wawrinka who eliminated the no. 7 of seeding Holger Rune

For the third consecutive year Jannik Sinner detaches the pass for the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 of Indian Wells. After the debut victory with Richard Gasquet, the blue eliminated another Frenchman, beating Adrian in straight sets (7-6, 6-4) Werewolf, n. 68 in the world. A far from simple success for Sinner, discontinuous and subdued for large sections of the game especially in response. The blue, however, managed to win the important points, as happened in first set tie break, won 9-7 after disallowing a set point. In the second part, however, Sinner broke the balance in the ninth game, at the first break points allowed by Mannarino during the match.

Wawrinka is in the round of 16 In the round of 16 Sinner will find Stan again Wawrinka, already beaten a few weeks ago in the quarterfinals in Rotterdam. The Swiss knocked out No. 7 seed Holger Rune after a 2 hour and 40 minute battle (6-2, 6-7, 7-5 score) made up of many ups and downs. The balance between Sinner and Wawrinka is in perfect parity: two wins each, with the blue having won the last two previous ones. The only challenge on outdoor hard courts, however, dates back to the 2019 US Open, which Stan won in four sets.

Trevisan out in the 3rd round In the women’s tournament, however, Martina’s run was interrupted Trevisan, the last blue player left on the draw. Tuscany, no. 23 seed, she lost to Czech Karolina A stream: 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 the final score after 2 hours and 38 minutes of play. Trevisan fought evenly for long stretches, but gave up in the decisive moment of the third set, losing the serve in the ninth game and conceding to the Czech, n. 76 WTA, the possibility of closing the match.

ATP RANKING Musetti out of the top 20, Berrettini salt n. 23 After the knockout in the first round in Santiago, Musetti loses three positions in the ATP ranking and slips out of the top 20 where only Jannik Sinner remains, stable in 13th place. Berrettini gains one position, while Sonego returns to the top 60 thanks to the quarterfinals in Dubai. Best ranking for Holger Rune who overtakes Nadal in eighth place. Here is the updated ranking 1) NOVAK DJOKOVIC – 7160 points 2) CARLOS ALCARAZ – 6780 points 3) STEFANOS TSITSIPAS – 5805 points