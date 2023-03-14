Home World Rubles, scandals and poisons: this is how the opposition in Russia fell apart
Not even the offensive of Vladimir Putin against Ukraine it has managed to unite the already fragile and fragmented “non-systemic” Russian opposition, the authentic one, but kept out of the halls of power and now forced into exile and threatened by arrests in case of repatriation. On the contrary, it is creating ever more incurable fractures. So much so that the FSB based in Lubyanka square just has to sit along the banks of the Moscova and wait for the corpses of its enemies to pass by sooner or later.

