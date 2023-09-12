Steiner terminates his coaching contract with Lafnitz

Michael Steiner has resigned from his position as head coach of SV Lafnitz, but could still look after the second division club until the end of the year. As the 49-year-old reported to the “Kleine Zeitung” (Tuesday edition), he informed the club about the termination of his permanent contract after the defeat in Bregenz at the beginning of September. If the deadlines are met, Steiner must therefore work for Lafnitz until December.

When asked whether he was expecting a transfer, Steiner said: “If so, it wouldn’t surprise me.” So far, the Styrians have had four wins and three defeats out of seven rounds. Steiner only took over the coaching position as Philipp Semlic’s successor in the summer. He did not want to comment in more detail on the reasons for his current move.

