Five investigated for Kata’s disappearance – News

The Florentine prosecutor’s office has served a warning to five former occupants of the former Astor hotel in Florence for the disappearance of Kata, the Peruvian girl who disappeared into thin air on June 10th. A necessary act to carry out unrepeatable technical investigations “aimed at ascertaining the presence of biological or genetic material and the extrapolation of any DNA profiles from bags, trolleys and taps in hotel rooms and their subsequent comparison with that of the victim” .

Three of the suspects, explains a note from the prosecutor’s office, were filmed by cameras leaving the former hotel on 10 June, after Kata’s disappearance, with a bag and two trolleys, which due to their size could have hidden the little girl.

Trolley and bag that the suspects would also have used on 17 June during the eviction of the building. The other suspects are “two occupants of three separate rooms, in whose bathroom taps traces of presumed blood were found on 11 June, during the searches carried out the day after Kata’s disappearance”.

