The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced the opening of a provisional alternate route on the Pan-American Highway, which had been interrupted by landslides last January in the department of Cauca.

Petro explained that the work was done in just 45 days and will allow the connection of the south with the rest of Colombia, thus improving the quality of life in the area.

The president also affirmed that this provisional solution will be replaced in June by a more definitive road solution and that the Government will promote the construction of a dual carriageway to El Estanquillo to definitively solve the problem.

Petro pointed out that the integration towards the south would be the redemption of Nariño and Cauca, and highlighted the importance of this highway in relation to the connection with South America.