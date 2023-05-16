Home » Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, the flooding of the Savio river in Cesena
News

Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, the flooding of the Savio river in Cesena

by admin
Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, the flooding of the Savio river in Cesena


Home



>




Askanews


>


Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, the flooding of the Savio river in Cesena

Posted on

Cesena, 16 May. (askanews) – The images from above of the flooding of the Savio river in Cesena, due to the strong wave of bad weather that hit Emilia Romagna, in the area of ​​via Roversano and via dei Mulini.

The fire brigade teams are engaged in rescue operations, even with the helicopter of the Bologna flight department, there are people stuck on the roofs due to the high water level.

Cesena, 16 May. (askanews) – The images from above of the flooding of the Savio river in Cesena, due to the strong wave of bad weather that hit Emilia Romagna, in the area of ​​via Roversano and via dei Mulini. The fire brigade teams are engaged in rescue operations, also with …

See also  'Chepe' Ramírez played more than 200 games with Matecaña

You may also like

Mancuso and the truths without evidence?

Karnin: truck driver seriously injured after accident >...

VIDEOS | “Toretto”: this is the new song...

Several recaptured from the escape in the center...

Relief for emergency services: no flooding expected

Eleven Pachakutik assembly members announce that they will...

Ordinance ‘Much Talent, Zero Drugs’, hopes to reach...

“Intervention in irrigation systems will be according to...

Palermunos demand the La Goleta bridge

7 colleges and universities jointly released high-level recruiting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy