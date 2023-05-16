Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, the flooding of the Savio river in Cesena

Cesena, 16 May. (askanews) – The images from above of the flooding of the Savio river in Cesena, due to the strong wave of bad weather that hit Emilia Romagna, in the area of ​​via Roversano and via dei Mulini.

The fire brigade teams are engaged in rescue operations, even with the helicopter of the Bologna flight department, there are people stuck on the roofs due to the high water level.