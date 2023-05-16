Russian Ambassador to Poland: Russia may consider severing relations with Poland and will target Poland’s diplomatic property in response to confiscation – yqqlm

Original title: Russian ambassador to Poland: Russia may consider severing relations with Poland and will target Polish diplomatic property in response to confiscation

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev (file photo)

Overseas Network, May 16th According to a report by the Russian International News Agency on the 16th, Russian Ambassador to Poland Andreyev said that the already tense diplomatic relations between Russia and Poland may further deteriorate, or even be completely severed, depending on Warsaw’s approach. Relations between Poland and Russia are currently strained, with Poland saying this week that it would be “easy” to expel the Russian ambassador from Poland.

Andreyev said in an interview with Russia’s “Izvestia” that there is a possibility of severing diplomatic relations between Russia and Poland. “Whether it (the severance of diplomatic relations between Russia and Poland) will become a reality depends on the decisions of the two governments.” Andreev said Poland’s political agenda with Russia had been “almost reduced to nothing” due to years of targeted actions in Poland. Andreyev blamed Poland’s irrational hatred of Russia for the current bad relationship. Use it against Russia.”

On April 29, Polish officials and police forcibly entered and cordoned off a school at the Russian embassy in Poland. This move angered the Russian side, and the Russian Foreign Ministry angrily denounced the Polish side as “brazen”, saying that the Russian side will make a firm response. This week, senior Polish officials acknowledged in television interviews that it would be easy to expel the Russian ambassador, “in which case the flow of information in both directions would be more restricted”. At the same time, the official also praised the measures to seize the school, saying that it will seek to seize more Russian diplomatic assets. Andreyev said that Russia will fight back and target Polish diplomatic properties.(Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)

