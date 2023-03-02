Home World Elly Schlein wins in the northern provinces, Bonaccini over 80% in Salerno. The results province by province – breaking latest news
Elly Schlein wins in the northern provinces, Bonaccini over 80% in Salerno. The results province by province – breaking latest news

The results of the Pd primaries open to non-members have overturned the vote of members of the al Democratic party. From the polls in the gazebos and clubs, on February 26th Elly Schlein he won with 587,010 votes or a 53.75% percent beating Stefano Bonaccini which stopped at 505,032 votes equal to 46.25% percent.

The first phase of the primaries held on February 5 had decreed the victory of the President of Emilia-Romagna with 52.54 percent of votes, against 34.99 percent of votes for Elly Schlein (Cuperlo 3556 votes, 7.83% ; De Micheli 2109 votes, 4.64%).

Northern Italy chooses Schlein

The new secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, has far exceeded 50% of the preferences in all the provinces of the Northern Italy excluding theEmilia Romagnawho preferred the President Stefano Bonaccini to the outgoing deputy.

Schlein managed to obtain more support than Bonaccini in provinces where she was not the preferred candidate for some long-standing names in the Democratic Party (others such as Bonaccini and Franceschini took sides openly). In fact, you won in Bergamo, where George Gori he is in his second term as mayor and candidate for the Region in 2018. As well as in the province of Udine, home of Deborah Serracchiani since 1994 and former President of the Friuli Venezia-Giulia region from 2013 to 2018.

Moving along the Apennines towards the south, the color gradation for Schlein becomes more and more tenuous and, where there has been victory, the margin does not exceed 10 percentage points. Trend valid everywhere except a Roma where the new secretary collected 69% of the votes while Stefano Bonaccini the remaining 31%.

The same trend can be seen in the provinces of Milan with 69-31, Genoa with 70-30 in favor of Schlein and then Trieste where the secretary won with the highest margin equal to 48 percentage points (74-26%).

De Luca and Southern Italy with Bonaccini

Excluding Sicily and Schlein’s timid advantage in the Ionian-Salento area, Southern Italy has chosen Stefano Bonaccini as secretary but in some areas he has reached percentages that tell a lot about the environment of the Democratic Party.

It is the case of Campania where the president Pd Vincent DeLuca it has created a real fiefdom since the time of membership in the PCI. Already three times mayor of Salerno, twice President of the Region elected with about 70% of the votes, leaving only a dozen municipalities to the opponent.

Since the announcement of Stefano Bonaccini’s candidacy, De Luca has openly declared his preference for the colleague from Emilia-Romagna. The gap between Bonaccini and Schlein in Campania it has some irony: excluded Napoli where the advantage is narrow, in the other provinces it starts from 71% of Caserta up to 80% of Salerno, the impregnable stronghold of De Luca and of all those who choose to ally with the president of Campania.

