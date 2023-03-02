The results of the Pd primaries open to non-members have overturned the vote of members of the al Democratic party. From the polls in the gazebos and clubs, on February 26th Elly Schlein he won with 587,010 votes or a 53.75% percent beating Stefano Bonaccini which stopped at 505,032 votes equal to 46.25% percent.

The first phase of the primaries held on February 5 had decreed the victory of the President of Emilia-Romagna with 52.54 percent of votes, against 34.99 percent of votes for Elly Schlein (Cuperlo 3556 votes, 7.83% ; De Micheli 2109 votes, 4.64%).

Northern Italy chooses Schlein

The new secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, has far exceeded 50% of the preferences in all the provinces of the Northern Italy excluding theEmilia Romagnawho preferred the President Stefano Bonaccini to the outgoing deputy.

Schlein managed to obtain more support than Bonaccini in provinces where she was not the preferred candidate for some long-standing names in the Democratic Party (others such as Bonaccini and Franceschini took sides openly). In fact, you won in Bergamo, where George Gori he is in his second term as mayor and candidate for the Region in 2018. As well as in the province of Udine, home of Deborah Serracchiani since 1994 and former President of the Friuli Venezia-Giulia region from 2013 to 2018.