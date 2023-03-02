The former president speaks of the “black legend” of Spain that the Spanish have believed and once again points to separatism as the country’s main problem

Has been tune regarding the way of governing, regarding the commitment to wage the cultural battle against the left, about Ferrovial and even regarding the demand of the hispanic as a cultural weapon for the future. The former President of the Government José María Aznar has exhibited this Thursday the total harmony between him and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, which he has found in the former popular leader his greatest support within the party.

In an act organized by the Atlantic Institute around democracy, Aznar has opted for the Madrid president as an asset for the Popular Party and for the race of Alberto Núñez Feijóo towards Moncloa. “I feel identified with what is being done in the Community of Madrid. Policies based on freedom are fundamental and President Ayuso has shown an impressive leadership capacity”, the former president assured in the presence of his party partner. His support and his work in Madrid and for the PP in general is “indispensable so that the change we want in Spain occurs and Feijóo is a good president of Spain”, according to Aznar.

And explicit support for the hardest wing of the conservative formation at a time when the current leader of Genoa is committed to each baron doing what he deems appropriate in his territory, aware that each region has its particularities and the conservative spectrum tends more towards the center or to the right depending on the place . This open commitment to Ayuso’s forms and policies, in any case, does not in any way diminish Aznar’s support for Feijóo, as was demonstrated in the act in Valencia in which he appeared together with Mariano Rajoy to show the unity of the party around its current leader.

The former president has shared the criticisms that Ayuso launched this Wednesday against the Government for the march of Ferrovial to Amsterdam and that he has repeated today. Both have described this decision by the construction company as “bad news“, but they blame the Executive of Pedro Sánchez, alleging that it is the “legal uncertainty” what caused this movement. Ayuso has been more explicit in pointing out that the Government “does not understand that capital is free” and will go “where it is well treated”, even pointing out that the tax differences between Spain and the Netherlands are not as relevant as the legal uncertainty to the that companies face with the current government.

HISTORY OF SPAIN

During the colloquium, Aznar has exposed that the Spain’s main problem is “separatism”but has added to this the five points of “the black legend” that have accompanied our country for centuries. According to the former president, the Spanish have assumed “the supposed dominance of Arab culture over Christian when they invade Spain”, “the supposed genocidal destruction when America is discovered“, “the assumption of the Inquisition as a Spanish institution and not created by the Vatican”, “the non-existence of the Spanish nation” as a single one instead of plurinationalism and “the inherent weakness” of that idea, which prevents Spaniards from “being strong”.

And this is where he has vindicated Ayuso’s commitment, recalling his recent trips abroad and to the United States in particular, to vindicate Hispanicity as a positive legacy of Spain. “Historical prejudice must be removed”he pointed out, “it is very important to show what a culture like the Spanish one that brings together 700 million citizens is capable of doing.”

Ayuso has clearly seen the finish to this idea. In line with what he has been defending throughout the legislature, he has warned about “the ignorance on the part of so many generations of what Spain has been for the world“, he has claimed “the history is Hispanidad“and he has pointed out, in line with what his Ministry of Culture has been repeating, that “music in Spanish is going to do much more for alliances in the future than opposing political messages”. And the clearest example of this is Rosalía, has concluded, a Catalan who triumphs in the world by taking Spanish everywhere: “Rosalía is recognized worldwide because she makes Spanish fashionable and future generations wonder why they deceived us and locked us up in that policy of the beret”.