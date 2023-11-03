Elmedin Karić on application for polygamy | Info

Elmedin Karić, a man from Gonja Višnica who lives with two women, after reporting to the Center for Social Work, published a video in which he explains his specific marital situation.

Karić said in the video that he has nothing against the police coming and that he doesn’t think they are doing anything wrong.

“The children are trained, they have the Internet,” he says, among other things.

He also said that he is aware that polygamy is prohibited by law in Bosnia and Herzegovina, so “Fatima was married by a municipal marriage, and Jan was married by a sharia marriage”.

In recent days, Elmedin has been in almost all domestic media, because of the story that in addition to his wife Fatima, he also has a Ukrainian Jana, whom he met in Germany.

This was followed by a report to the Center for Social Work, from where it was announced that “this institution is already taking actions within its competence regarding the case in question”.

