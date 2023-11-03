Towards free contraceptive pills only under 26 years of age – Healthcare

The Board of Directors of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) last Tuesday decided to make female hormonal contraception free only for those under 26 years of age. Medicines should be dispensed in clinics or in public facilities such as hospitals. The decision will have to be ratified in a resolution of the Board of Directors, but has already received the green light from the conference of regions, reports “la Repubblica”. The evaluation by the technical-scientific commission (Cts) is now awaited, which must express its opinion on reimbursement. Last April the Technical Scientific Commission (Cts) and the Prices and Refunds Committee (Cpr) of the regulatory body had given their positive opinion but without age limits. The decision was then suspended for economic reasons of sustainability of the expenditure.

