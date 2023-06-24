Elon Musk hires a child prodigy: at 14 he will be the youngest Starlink engineer

13
NEW YORK – The software engineer Kairan Quazi will soon start working at the aerospace company of Elon MuskSpaceX, but he will need someone to drive him: Kairan is only 14 years old.
Born in Pleasanton, San Francisco, California on January 27, 2009, to a chemist father and Wall Street executive mother, both of Bangladeshi descent, Quazi is a graduate of Santa Clara University’s School of Engineering.
