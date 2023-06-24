Home » Elon Musk hires a child prodigy: at 14 he will be the youngest Starlink engineer
World

Elon Musk hires a child prodigy: at 14 he will be the youngest Starlink engineer

by admin
Elon Musk hires a child prodigy: at 14 he will be the youngest Starlink engineer

NEW YORK – The software engineer Kairan Quazi will soon start working at the aerospace company of Elon MuskSpaceX, but he will need someone to drive him: Kairan is only 14 years old.

Born in Pleasanton, San Francisco, California on January 27, 2009, to a chemist father and Wall Street executive mother, both of Bangladeshi descent, Quazi is a graduate of Santa Clara University’s School of Engineering.

See also  India, former parliamentarian killed on live TV by fake journalists: he was convicted of kidnapping and charged with murder and assault

You may also like

Stefan Marković retired, Aleksandar Đorđević announced Sport

Canceled the performance of Canned Heat at the...

The All Fisheries Federation of Japan submitted a...

The Olympic champion and the kidnapped children: acquitted

Usa, the chemical giant 3M pays 10 billion...

Ex Udinese – Official: Bram Nuytinck is a...

Margelletti: “Prigozhin wants to replace Putin and win...

The All Fisheries Federation of Japan submitted a...

Zvezde Granda finalists | Fun

Peach’s performance at Music Week | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy