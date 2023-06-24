Sparkle, Elisabetta Romano as president in place of Pansa

Elisabetta Romano is the new president of Sparkle, the global operator of the Tim group, one of the major international service operators in the world. The manager was the CEO of Sparkle and is now also chief network operations & wholesale officer of Tim.

The press release underlines that Enrico Maria Bagnasco, managing director, maintains the leadership of Sparkle with the powers conferred on him last November. Romano’s appointment comes following the resignation of Alessandro Pansa, who has decided to leave his role at the top of Sparkle and Tesly to better concentrate on his new position as director of the parent company.

