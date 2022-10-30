Home World Elon Musk tweets a conspiracy theory about attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband
World

Elon Musk tweets a conspiracy theory about attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband

by admin
Elon Musk tweets a conspiracy theory about attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband

Elon Musk tweeted the link of a conspiracy theory about attack a Paul Pelosithe husband of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Responding to Hillary Clinton which he called the assault “shocking but not surprising” and attached an article from the Los Angeles Times about the attacker and his passion for QAnon, Musk replied: there is a “tiny possibility that there is more to this story than first appears.” Attached to the tweet is an article no longer accessible from Santa Monica Observeraccording to which there was never any attack and Paul Pelosi was in the company of a gigolo.

Elon Musk, “the agent of geopolitical chaos”. All his attempts to become an international mediator

by Enrico Franceschini

Paul Pelosi was attacked two days ago in the couple’s home by a man armed with a hammer, who was actually looking for Nancy Pelosi. He sustained a fractured skull and was hospitalized. “The Republican Party and its spokespersons regularly spread hate speech and crazy conspiracy theories,” Hillary Clinton tweeted. According to the article shared by the former Democratic presidential candidate, in her blog the aggressor of Pelosi, David DePapashared the far-right conspiracy theories of the QAnon group.

Musk’s response sparked numerous comments. “Clinton: Conspiracy theories are responsible for people’s deaths and we shouldn’t give them exposure. Twitter owner: Have you heard of this conspiracy theory?” he synthesized Seth Maskprofessor of political science at the University of Denver, who flagged Elon Musk’s tweet as inappropriate for the social network.

Musk has repeatedly stated that he wants to turn Twitter into a sort of digital agora, where all opinions are free to be expressed. However, trying to reassure advertisers about him, he promised, that he would provide the platform with a “content moderation advice”.

See also  Special article: Global confirmed cases of new crown exceed 600 million

Musk ready to close the climb for Twitter. And post videos from the social network headquarters: “Get over it”

by Massimo Basile

Meanwhile, Tesla’s CEO has organized a Halloween party tonight at the Romanian Bran Castle, known as “Dracula’s Castle”. This was revealed by the Romanian portal libertatea.ro, citing the organizers of the event. Musk would have invited personalities from the world of high technology and Hollywood stars, including the founder of PayPal Peter Thielthe co-founder of Google Sergey Brin and the actors Angelina Jolie e Adrian Grenier.

You may also like

Two men wrongly accused of the murder of...

Israel, Netanyahu aims to return to government with...

United States, midterm elections: Joe Biden votes in...

United States, the Supreme Court now decides on...

India, a bridge collapses with hundreds of people:...

Seoul, so far and so close: what hallyu...

India, bridge collapses with hundreds of people: at...

“The Crown 5” recreates Diana’s scandal dress (and...

Brazil to vote to choose the president, the...

Seoul, blood and masks on the streets of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy