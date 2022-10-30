Elon Musk tweeted the link of a conspiracy theory about attack a Paul Pelosithe husband of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Responding to Hillary Clinton which he called the assault “shocking but not surprising” and attached an article from the Los Angeles Times about the attacker and his passion for QAnon, Musk replied: there is a “tiny possibility that there is more to this story than first appears.” Attached to the tweet is an article no longer accessible from Santa Monica Observeraccording to which there was never any attack and Paul Pelosi was in the company of a gigolo.

Paul Pelosi was attacked two days ago in the couple’s home by a man armed with a hammer, who was actually looking for Nancy Pelosi. He sustained a fractured skull and was hospitalized. “The Republican Party and its spokespersons regularly spread hate speech and crazy conspiracy theories,” Hillary Clinton tweeted. According to the article shared by the former Democratic presidential candidate, in her blog the aggressor of Pelosi, David DePapashared the far-right conspiracy theories of the QAnon group.

Musk’s response sparked numerous comments. “Clinton: Conspiracy theories are responsible for people’s deaths and we shouldn’t give them exposure. Twitter owner: Have you heard of this conspiracy theory?” he synthesized Seth Maskprofessor of political science at the University of Denver, who flagged Elon Musk’s tweet as inappropriate for the social network.

Musk has repeatedly stated that he wants to turn Twitter into a sort of digital agora, where all opinions are free to be expressed. However, trying to reassure advertisers about him, he promised, that he would provide the platform with a “content moderation advice”.

