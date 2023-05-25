Elon Musk’s Neuralink gets FDA green light for clinical study of brain implants in humans

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain implant company, announced in a tweet that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch the first human clinical trial.

Several times since 2019, billionaire Elon Musk has said his brain chip company would soon get FDA approval for human trials. But the company’s application has so far been denied.

Elon Musk’s miraculous promises: “Neuralink will give sight even to those born blind” news/neuralink_impianti_cerebrali_musk_fda_studio_sulluomo-401794783/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_401796047&mode=embed&bcplayer=true”>





“This is the result of the Neuralink team’s incredible work in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day enable our technology to help many people,” Neuralink said on a twitter.

The company specified that the recruitment of patients for the trial has not yet started.

What Neuralink is developing is a brain implant that it hopes will help paralyzed people walk again and treat other neurological ailments.