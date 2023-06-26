Home » Ema Radujko in a thong at the Music Week festival | Entertainment
Ema Radujko in a thong at the Music Week festival | Entertainment

Ema Radujko in a thong at the Music Week festival | Entertainment

Ema Radujko performed at the Music Week edition in an unusual creation

Emma came to the festival accompanied by dancers, dressed in a gold bra and a feather miniskirt, and after a few songs she decided to change her clothes. The petticoat and bra were replaced by a gold jumpsuit that did not have a “rear part”.

From the front, you could see that Emma was wearing pants, but when she turned around, the audience could only see a thong. Check out these shots:

But also how she looked at the beginning of the performance:


THIS SINGER IS 19 YEARS OLD: Ema Radujko in a scandalous edition – she came in a miniskirt with feathers, she stayed in a GOLDEN THONG!

