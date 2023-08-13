Elodie and the hot photos with Iannone, Stramare and the footballer, Beatrice Valli without brakes on sex

The hottest week of the summer – the one preceding Ferragosto – could only be marked by the hottest gossip. The protagonists? Elodie and Iannone, the former Miss Italy Carolina Stramare in love with Pellegri, Marco Carta who is no longer single and Beatrice Valli and spicy confessions.

Beatrice Valli and sex after four pregnancies

Four pregnancies are not for everyone, but Beatrice Valli as well as being an influencer has also found the time to be a full-time mother. The last born in the Fantini house ended up with her on the cover of Grazia but between the pages of the glossy magazine, the ex of Men and women also found the time to talk not only about children but also about the couple’s relationship and how keep a relationship alive despite the overcrowding. “However, to reopen the construction site of sex, organization is also needed”, explained Valli, revealing the formula for long-term love: “At least twice a week we try to put the children to bed earlier than usual and to carve out a space of our own. The quantity, the number of times you have sex is important, otherwise you get lost”. Given the four children, it seems right to take their word for it.

Elodie and hot wishes to Iannone

On 9 August Andrea Iannone blew out thirty-four candles. The motorcycle racer will have to stay away from the tracks for a while longer, but in the meantime, with the engines off, he travels fast on the wings of love thanks to Elodie. The singer and the champion seem to be serious and the romantic dedication she made to him on Instagram leaves no doubt: “How nice it is to live with you. Congratulations my love. I love you”. A super sentimental dedication accompanied, however, by decidedly spicy photos where the two appear semi-naked and even entwined, a sign that the passion is strong. And Iannone did not miss the opportunity to respond publicly to his partner with a “little pest, love you too”. Who knows what these two will be up to.

The former Miss Italy with the Turin footballer

But which Antonino Spinalbese… Carolina Stramare, former Miss Italy and model, came out into the open with her new love, which however has nothing to do with Belen’s ex (since they are just friends). The lucky one is the footballer for Turin and the national team Peter Pellegri. The two showed up on social media together in an elevator with a little heart to indicate the beginning of the relationship and the rumors about the flirtation with Antonino died down immediately. The model seems to be particularly attracted to footballers. In fact, two years ago she had an affair with Dusan Vlahovic. Staring.

Marco Carta: “I’m happy again with Luca”

Five years ago he came out in the studio of Domenica Cinque together with Barbara D’Urso and today, after a badly wrecked relationship a few months ago, Marco Carta has found love again. The former face of Amici told about his private life to the weekly Verorevealing something more about his new partner, Luca, 38 years old, a lover of bodybuilding and entrepreneur in the catering field. “Love is fine and yes. There is a person by my side, who I jealously guard. I’m very happy! Compared to the past, I have grown and matured”, confessed Carta, who, however, seems to have run aground when it comes to music.

