Football: good first, Real Madrid wins in Bilbao – Football

Real Madrid started their La Liga season in the best possible way with a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on matchday one of the Spanish league. New signing Jude Bellingham – taken for 103 million euros from Borussia Dortmund – was immediately decisive.


The Madrileños closed the match already in the first half, scoring two goals in 10 minutes through Rodrygo (28′) and Bellingham (36′), in his first league game. Without Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who are gradually giving way to midfielders Aurélien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, the Merengues have managed to control without forcing too much.


Despite a few attempts at the end of the match, the Basques failed to build a real threat in front of Andriy Lunin’s goal, replacing Thibaut Courtois, who suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in training on Thursday. Real players took to the pitch wearing T-shirts with the words “Tanta forza Tibo”.

