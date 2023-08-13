Home » Bus from La Banda del 5 had an accident in San Alberto: How are the artists?
Bus from La Banda del 5 had an accident in San Alberto: How are the artists?

Bus from La Banda del 5 had an accident in San Alberto: How are the artists?

Through his Twitter account, businessman Carlos Bloom said that near the town of San Alberto, south of Cesar, the group’s bus ‘La Banda del 5’ collided with a truck.

Bloom said that he spoke with the manager, Rafael Orozco, and who assured him that none have serious injuries. “I spoke with Rafa, his manager and everyone is fine. God with you guys“, public Silvestre Dangond’s manager.

In the photos circulating on social networks, the windows at the front of the bus are completely broken and affected by the crash. The hardest-hit part was the lower right area, totally destroyed.

Then, through their Instagram account, the young singers confirmed what happened with a video. “We’re all good thanks God! Protect us always, Lord.” published. The guacharaquero of the band also thanked God for keeping it. “We, the children of God, are always shielded by Him.l”, he commented on his Instagram. The group had made a presentation, the Friday night, in Cúcuta, capital of Norte de Santander.

