Home World Emerging and debt, on global markets it undermines by 200 billion
World

Emerging and debt, on global markets it undermines by 200 billion

by admin
Emerging and debt, on global markets it undermines by 200 billion

ServiceFinancial stability

The IMF has estimated the capital gap of banks in emerging countries in the event of a recession: “Uncertainty never so high”

by Gianluca Di Donfrancesco

“The risks to financial stability have increased substantially.” The International Monetary Fund once again launches the alert on the repercussions for the markets of the crisis that has now consolidated: stagnant growth or recession, high and persistent inflation, tight liquidity. And geopolitical risk.

“It’s hard to think of a time when the uncertainty was so high,” said Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF’s money and capital markets department yesterday, …

See also  Among Tehran youth disappointed by the ayatollahs: "It's useless to go and vote"

You may also like

Taiwan just reported: 52,405 new confirmed cases of...

Myanmar, another sentence for Aung San Suu Kyi,...

Deterring the CCP, the United States and Japan...

Natural gas prices soared by 2 times, how...

MSC Opera berthed in Doha in November will...

Biden to CNN: “There will be consequences for...

Global market: German Chancellor firmly supports globalization, IMF...

Ukraine counts losses from Russian attacks and tightens...

Lebanon, behind the yes to the agreement with...

Miller: “Israel-Lebanon agreement possible because Iran’s green light...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy