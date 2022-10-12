Listen to the audio version of the article

“The risks to financial stability have increased substantially.” The International Monetary Fund once again launches the alert on the repercussions for the markets of the crisis that has now consolidated: stagnant growth or recession, high and persistent inflation, tight liquidity. And geopolitical risk.

“It’s hard to think of a time when the uncertainty was so high,” said Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF’s money and capital markets department yesterday, …