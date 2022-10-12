Good night for our Italian couple in the NBA, one week before the start of the regular season. Paolo Banchero, the Magic’s first overall pick in the last draft, and Simone Fontecchio, hired by Utah in the summer, gave their teams a good contribution in yesterday’s preseason games.

Orlando slips his third win in 4 pre-season outings by beating Memphis 109-105. For the future blue, who started in the quintet, 17 points (with 6/9 shooting, including the only failed triple), 9 rebounds and 2 assists. Only Wendell Carter Jr. with 19 did better than him. The Magic will debut on Wednesday 19th in Detroit against the Pistons.

fontecchio

—

Defeat (second in three races, for what the pre-season results are worth) instead for the Utah Jazz of Simone Fontecchio, author of 8 points, his top in this preseason as a rookie with pro ‘, with 3/7 on play in 12 minutes from the bench. To beat them (111-104) the San Antonio Spurs, led by Vassell’s 24 points. Also for the Salt Lake City team the first of the regular season will arrive next Wednesday, at home against Denver. The former Olympia entered the field only in the fourth period and is still trying to adapt to the new world in which he finds himself. His place on the roster should still be safe.