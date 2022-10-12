MILANO – European stock exchanges are preparing for a sluggish restart, caught between fears of the recession risk re-launched yesterday by the International Monetary Fund and expectations for the US inflation data arriving tomorrow. A figure that could offer an important indication on the next moves of the Fedcalled to counter the rush of inflation but always making sure not to excessively pull the handbrake of the US economy.

The indiscretions of the Financial Times, according to which the Bank of England could continue its purchase program beyond the deadline set for Friday, despite in the meantime the controversial land plan launched by the Truss government which had created much turbulence on the British market, has already been withdrawn. The advances of the London daily give a boost to the pound, which recovered sharply against the dollar in the morning.

Mixed session instead for the Asian stock exchanges. The new Covid outbreaks rekindle concerns in China and weaken local lists. It goes better at Tokyowith the Nikkei ending trades fractionally down (-0.02%)