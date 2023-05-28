Emilia-Romagna, the government snubs the protests about Bonaccini commissioner: clash with the Democratic Party

The pressure is increasing especially from the Democratic Party and the local dem administrators so that the president of the Bonaccini Region is chosen as commissioner on the flood in Emilia-Romagna. The government reiterates that the issue is not on the table, “when the time is right, now we need to address the emergency issue,” underlines Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tajani. “I find the debate on who will be the commissioner not very interesting and not edifying, I am interested that the money reaches its destination and that it is spent well and quickly”, underlines the person responsible for relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, “if will talk about it later. We will deal with it when the CDM decides officially ». The hypothesis of the technician is strengthened (among the names that of the current head of civil protection Curcio), but in the executive the priority is linked to the allocation of resources. The two billion? “Other interventions will be needed,” says Disability Minister Locatelli.

Read also: Half past eight, De Angelis against Schlein: “Arrived late”. And it tears the Democratic Party to pieces

The President of the Republic, Mattarella, will visit the areas affected by bad weather on Tuesday. “Many are looking to us to ask how to lend a hand: come on holiday here, there are all the conditions for a formidable season,” said the president of Emilia-Romagna Bonaccini. But the clash between the political forces has also ignited over the Pnrr, given that the six-monthly report with which the government aims to close ‘phase 1’ of the national recovery and resilience plan is arriving in Parliament: Minister Fitto has convened in recent days the control room for next Wednesday. The ministers sent comments on the critical issues for the six-monthly report which will be a sort of ‘due diligence’ on the work done so far, a snapshot of the situation. In the next phase, the work of modifying the plan will be completed with the dicasteries that are sending the proposals to the person in charge of the dossier. The executive aims to present a detailed document to the Chambers and, in the meantime, has invited all the parties involved “to adopt a constructive approach”.