Employers have until the end of July to pay health insurance Info

RS Minister of Health Alen Šeranić said that the Government tasked the FZO to provide health insurance for all citizens who, after the lifting of the state of emergency, do not have a resolved status on this issue, and that the deadline for employers to settle their obligations to the Fund is July 31.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Šeranić said that the Fund’s assessment is that about 15 percent of the insured are currently left without health insurance, which represents about 43,000 citizens of Republika Srpska.

“Those employers who have not paid contributions need to find a solution with the Tax Administration regarding the payment of arrears of contributions, and those persons who have the right to health insurance, but do not realize it in terms of contributions, should go to the office of the Health Insurance Fund and check their status “, Šeranić told reporters.

He added that the Government is bringing a bypass at the proposal of the Prime Minister, and reminded that the Government had all insured citizens in Srpska within the framework of the emergency situation, which no other country in the region had.

“All this was borne by the budget of Srpska with the Health Insurance Fund,” said Šeranić.

He reminded that with 150 million KM, health insurance was co-financed during an emergency situation.

Šeranić asked everyone to resolve this issue within the stipulated time.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, today asked the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, in cooperation with the Health Insurance Fund, to enable the citizens of Srpska, who were left without health insurance after the lifting of the state of emergency, to use their rights in the field of health care for a transitional period of up to 60 days.

Višković requested a transitional period of up to 60 days, so that citizens could comply with the obligations imposed by the Law on Health Care during that period, the Government Bureau for Public Relations announced.

On May 18, the Government of Srpska lifted the state of emergency and passed a decree that repealed the previous one on the way to implement measures to prevent and combat the corona virus.

