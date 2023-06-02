Fascina against the Fact: “I’m not interested in the FI logo. Silvio commands”

Marta Fascina denies rumors about her attempt to become the leader

The rumors about the future of Come on Italyafter the hospitalization of Silvio Berlusconi due to leukemia, they follow each other every day. Among the various options on the table would be the one that Marta sees fascinatesthe president’s partner, increasingly powerful in the button room of the blue party. Yesterday the Fatto Quotidiano, inspired by the pages of the book of Bisignani e Madron “The powerful in the time of Giorgia”who devote a chapter to the alleged strategies of the fascinateshe argued that the parliamentarian would be aiming for climb the party and would aim to take over the logo of Forza Italia. Fascina’s reply was not long in coming, Berlusconi’s partner rejected all accusations through one letter.

Read also: FI, Berlusconi comes out: “Renzi comes to us, the time has come”

Read also: Fi, Berlusconi reorganizes the party. The keys to the “Marta Fascina group”

“I find myself forced – writes Fascina – to disprove the imaginative and deceitful item appeared in the Fatto Quotidiano and which brings me into play in matters pertaining to logo ownership of Forza Italia and the change in party structure. I repeat, given that perhaps it is not clear to the authors of the article and to the mischievous and interested prompters who inspire it, that by my nature I am used to being one step behind al President. Therefore the issues mentioned are beyond my interest and competence and are, in any case, all (none excluded) baseless“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

