Home » Roland Garros 2023: Sonego in the round of 16, Fognini and Musetti on the field
Health

Roland Garros 2023: Sonego in the round of 16, Fognini and Musetti on the field

by admin
Roland Garros 2023: Sonego in the round of 16, Fognini and Musetti on the field

After Sinner’s exit, today at Roland Garros three Azzurri take the field for the third round. Lorenzo Sonego qualified for the round of 16 by beating Russian Rublev, Lorenzo Musetti challenge the British Norrie, Fabio Fognini look for the pass for the round of 16 against the Austrian Ofner.

Roland Garros men’s draw

Roland Garros women’s draw

Key points

Sonego: “Maybe it’s a miracle, I played my best tennis”

“Maybe it’s a miracle, I played my best tennis. After an hour I was down by two sets, it was a great comeback. Thanks to the public who always encouraged me”. As Lorenzo Sonego after the five-set victory against Rublev which promoted him to the round of 16 at Roland Garros. “I managed to be more aggressive after the first two sets, when he commands the exchange is very difficult to contain, I tried to give my best with my serve and stay as close to the court as possible, trying to come forward and play with right attitude every single point. And everything worked – continued the Piedmontese – What did I think when I was 5-3 ahead in the fifth set? Many things, it was really hard, I was very concentrated on the service, on commanding the rally. at the same time I thought ‘how nice to be on this pitch and play this game'”.

Fognini loses the second set

Fabio Fognini she lost the second set against Ofner. The Austrian won 6-3.

See also  Milan, Ibra owner with Udinese? It would break a Costacurta record

Sonego in round of 16, beaten Rublev

Lorenzo Sonego qualified for the round of 16. The 28-year-old from Piedmont, number 48 in the world, beat the Russian in five sets Andrey Rublev, number 7 in the ranking and on the draw. After losing the first two sets, Sonego was the protagonist of a great comeback that ended with victory in five sets: 5-7 0-6 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 the final score after three hours and 42 minutes of gameplay. In the round of 16 Sonego will face another Russian, Karen Khachanovseeded 11, who beat Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4 6-1 3-6 7-6(5).

Fognini wins the first set

Fabio Fognini won the first set of the match against the Austrian Ofner. The Ligurian won 7-5 in just under an hour.

Fabio Fognini (handle)

Sonego in the 5th set against Rublev

Lorenzo Sonego he also won the fourth set against Rublev. The Piedmontese prevailed 7-5 in the tie break thus bringing the match to 2 to 2.

Sabalenka without problems

Aryna Sabalenkanumber 2 in the world, qualified for the round of 16 by settling the Russian with a double 6-2 Kamilla Rakhimova, 82 of the ranking. In the round of 16 Sabalenka, who won the first Slam of her career in Australia last January, will face the winner of the match between the American Sloane Stephens (30 WTA) and the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva (58).

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka (aFP)

On the Fognini field

The match between Fabio Fognininumber 130 in the world, and the Austrian Sebastian Ofner, n.118 of the ranking and coming from the qualifiers. There are no precedents between the two.

Sonego’s reaction

Lorenzo Sonego won the third set against Rublev. The Piedmontese prevailed 6-3, now Rublev is ahead 2 sets to 1

Eliminated Jessica Pegula

The American Jessica Pegulaworld number 3, was eliminated in the third round of Roland Garros by the Belgian Elise Mertens, 28 in the WTA ranking, with a score of 6-1 6-3. Pegula is the fourth top 10 player eliminated on Parisian clay after Maria Sakkari (No.8), Petra Kvitova (No.10) and Caroline Garcia (No.5). Come on the Russian Daria Kasatkinanumber 9 of the draw, which overwhelmed the American Peyton Stearns 6-0 6-1.

Sonego also loses the second set with Rublev

Without history the second set of the match between Sonego and Rublev. After winning the first set 7-5, the Russian also prevailed in the second with a clear 6-0.

Lorenzo Sonego

Lorenzo Sonego (afp)

Sonego down a set against Rublev

Lorenzo Sonego he lost the first set of the match against Rublev valid for the third round. The Russian won 7-5 after 49′ of play.

In Sonego field

Lorenzo Sonego he is the first of the Azzurri to take the field. The 28-year-old from Turin, number 48 in the world, faces the Russian Andrey Rublev, number 7 in the ranking and on the draw. The 25-year-old from Moscow is ahead 2-1 in previous matches.

You may also like

A new soap for poorer countries – Health

Anxiety and stress? No more junk food: This...

Anti-cancer foods, which are the best? A complete...

Stevia, aspartame: Which sweeteners are a healthy alternative...

Breast cancer in the early stages, so the...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Bacteria in the kitchen, where to look and...

Lupus, Iaccarino (UniPd): “Biologicals reduce damage to organs...

A wait of at least a year for...

Bioethics consultation on critical issues in paediatrics –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy