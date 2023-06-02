Roland Garros 2023: Sonego in the round of 16, Fognini and Musetti on the field

Sonego: “Maybe it’s a miracle, I played my best tennis”

“Maybe it’s a miracle, I played my best tennis. After an hour I was down by two sets, it was a great comeback. Thanks to the public who always encouraged me”. As Lorenzo Sonego after the five-set victory against Rublev which promoted him to the round of 16 at Roland Garros. “I managed to be more aggressive after the first two sets, when he commands the exchange is very difficult to contain, I tried to give my best with my serve and stay as close to the court as possible, trying to come forward and play with right attitude every single point. And everything worked – continued the Piedmontese – What did I think when I was 5-3 ahead in the fifth set? Many things, it was really hard, I was very concentrated on the service, on commanding the rally. at the same time I thought ‘how nice to be on this pitch and play this game'”.