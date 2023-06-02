Roland Garros 2023: Sonego in the round of 16, Fognini and Musetti on the field

After Sinner’s exit, today at Roland Garros three Azzurri take the field for the third round. Lorenzo Sonego qualified for the round of 16 by beating Russian Rublev, Lorenzo Musetti challenge the British Norrie, Fabio Fognini look for the pass for the round of 16 against the Austrian Ofner.
Roland Garros men’s draw
Roland Garros women’s draw
Sonego: “Maybe it’s a miracle, I played my best tennis”
“Maybe it’s a miracle, I played my best tennis. After an hour I was down by two sets, it was a great comeback. Thanks to the public who always encouraged me”. As Lorenzo Sonego after the five-set victory against Rublev which promoted him to the round of 16 at Roland Garros. “I managed to be more aggressive after the first two sets, when he commands the exchange is very difficult to contain, I tried to give my best with my serve and stay as close to the court as possible, trying to come forward and play with right attitude every single point. And everything worked – continued the Piedmontese – What did I think when I was 5-3 ahead in the fifth set? Many things, it was really hard, I was very concentrated on the service, on commanding the rally. at the same time I thought ‘how nice to be on this pitch and play this game'”.
Fognini loses the second set
Fabio Fognini she lost the second set against Ofner. The Austrian won 6-3.
Sonego in round of 16, beaten Rublev
Lorenzo Sonego qualified for the round of 16. The 28-year-old from Piedmont, number 48 in the world, beat the Russian in five sets Andrey Rublev, number 7 in the ranking and on the draw. After losing the first two sets, Sonego was the protagonist of a great comeback that ended with victory in five sets: 5-7 0-6 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 the final score after three hours and 42 minutes of gameplay. In the round of 16 Sonego will face another Russian, Karen Khachanovseeded 11, who beat Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4 6-1 3-6 7-6(5).
Fognini wins the first set
Fabio Fognini won the first set of the match against the Austrian Ofner. The Ligurian won 7-5 in just under an hour.
Sonego in the 5th set against Rublev
Lorenzo Sonego he also won the fourth set against Rublev. The Piedmontese prevailed 7-5 in the tie break thus bringing the match to 2 to 2.
Sabalenka without problems
Aryna Sabalenkanumber 2 in the world, qualified for the round of 16 by settling the Russian with a double 6-2 Kamilla Rakhimova, 82 of the ranking. In the round of 16 Sabalenka, who won the first Slam of her career in Australia last January, will face the winner of the match between the American Sloane Stephens (30 WTA) and the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva (58).
On the Fognini field
The match between Fabio Fognininumber 130 in the world, and the Austrian Sebastian Ofner, n.118 of the ranking and coming from the qualifiers. There are no precedents between the two.
Sonego’s reaction
Lorenzo Sonego won the third set against Rublev. The Piedmontese prevailed 6-3, now Rublev is ahead 2 sets to 1
Eliminated Jessica Pegula
The American Jessica Pegulaworld number 3, was eliminated in the third round of Roland Garros by the Belgian Elise Mertens, 28 in the WTA ranking, with a score of 6-1 6-3. Pegula is the fourth top 10 player eliminated on Parisian clay after Maria Sakkari (No.8), Petra Kvitova (No.10) and Caroline Garcia (No.5). Come on the Russian Daria Kasatkinanumber 9 of the draw, which overwhelmed the American Peyton Stearns 6-0 6-1.
Sonego also loses the second set with Rublev
Without history the second set of the match between Sonego and Rublev. After winning the first set 7-5, the Russian also prevailed in the second with a clear 6-0.
Sonego down a set against Rublev
Lorenzo Sonego he lost the first set of the match against Rublev valid for the third round. The Russian won 7-5 after 49′ of play.
In Sonego field
Lorenzo Sonego he is the first of the Azzurri to take the field. The 28-year-old from Turin, number 48 in the world, faces the Russian Andrey Rublev, number 7 in the ranking and on the draw. The 25-year-old from Moscow is ahead 2-1 in previous matches.