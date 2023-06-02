Home » Typhoon “Mawar” caused flooding of rivers in many places in Japan_China IT News
World

Typhoon “Mawar” caused flooding of rivers in many places in Japan_China IT News

by admin
Typhoon “Mawar” caused flooding of rivers in many places in Japan_China IT News

Summary

[Typhoon “Mawar” caused flooding of rivers in many places in Japan]According to a report by the Japan Broadcasting Association on June 2 local time, affected by the continuous heavy rainfall brought by typhoon “Mawar”, Japan’s Shizuoka, Aichi, and Mie counties, Many rivers in Wakayama, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Ibaraki prefectures exceeded the flood warning level, and landslides and other disasters occurred in many places. As of 21:00 that day, about 178,000 people across Japan had received evacuation instructions.

According to a report by the Japan Broadcasting Association on June 2 local time, affected by the continuous heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon “Mawar”, Japan’s Shizuoka, Aichi, Mie, Wakayama, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Ibaraki counties Many rivers exceeded the flood warning water level, and disasters such as landslides occurred in many places. As of 21:00 that day, about 178,000 people across Japan had received evacuation instructions.

According to Japan’s “Mainichi Shimbun”, at around 18:00 that day, a river flowing through Iwata City, Shizuoka Prefecture broke its embankment and flooded. The city is confirming the damage and has ordered the implementation of the highest alert level of “emergency security” to some parts of the city.

(Article source: CCTV news client)

Article source: CCTV news client
Responsible editor: 98

Original title: Typhoon “Mawar” caused flooding of rivers in many places in Japan

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

report

See also  Can Biden sign U.S. landmark gun control bill to control 390 million guns? - BBC News in Chinese

Share to WeChat circle of friends

open wechat,

Click “Discover” at the bottom

Use “Scan”

You can share the webpage to Moments

Scan the QR code to follow

Oriental Fortune official website WeChat

You may also like

Udinese | Allegri counts in attack: Vlahovic and...

Dialogue between the US and China, Burns was...

Ma Xingrui Erken Tuniyazi Meets with the Arab...

Nina Derentovljević Be human | Info

“Do not abandon me”, an Australian child in...

Biden crashes to the ground during an Air...

Employers have until the end of July to...

an in-depth look at BMW’s 5G technology and...

medals and honors delivered to the Politeama

Rafael Leao has renewed with Milan: signing until...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy