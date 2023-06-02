Typhoon “Mawar” caused flooding of rivers in many places in Japan_China IT News

[Typhoon “Mawar” caused flooding of rivers in many places in Japan]According to a report by the Japan Broadcasting Association on June 2 local time, affected by the continuous heavy rainfall brought by typhoon “Mawar”, Japan’s Shizuoka, Aichi, and Mie counties, Many rivers in Wakayama, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Ibaraki prefectures exceeded the flood warning level, and landslides and other disasters occurred in many places. As of 21:00 that day, about 178,000 people across Japan had received evacuation instructions.

According to Japan’s “Mainichi Shimbun”, at around 18:00 that day, a river flowing through Iwata City, Shizuoka Prefecture broke its embankment and flooded. The city is confirming the damage and has ordered the implementation of the highest alert level of “emergency security” to some parts of the city.

