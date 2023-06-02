Relevant information about Song Joong Ki’s contract with his brokerage company is about to expire and decide not to renew the contract_News_News_News

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know about the information about Song Joong Ki’s contract with the brokerage company that is about to expire and decide not to renew the contract. Let’s take a look now! 1. Song Zhong…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know about the information about Song Joong Ki’s contract with the brokerage company that is about to expire and decide not to renew the contract. Let’s take a look now!

1. Song Joong-ki’s contract with his agency is about to expire and he decided not to renew his contract. After Song Joong-ki decided not to renew his contract and Qiao Mei divorced, Song Joong-ki’s movements have always attracted much attention. It was recently reported that Song Joong Ki’s contract with Blossom Entertainment, to which her club belongs, will expire in December, and Song Joong Ki has decided not to renew the contract.

2. It is reported that Song Zhongji added in 2013

3. After Song Zhongji decided not to renew his contract and divorced Qiao Mei, Song Zhongji’s movements have been attracting attention. It was recently reported that Song Joong Ki’s contract with his club Blossom Entertainment will expire in December, and Song Joong Ki has decided not to renew his contract. According to reports,

4. Song Joong Ki joined the job in 2013 and starred in “Descendants of the Sun” in 2016. There is nothing to win after that.

5. In 2013, Han Joong-ki joined Blossom Entertainment, which owns Park Bo-geun, Cha Tae-hyun, and Jung Nummin, but announced through his agency on the 17th that the contract would expire at the end of December, and also decided not to renew the contract. Therefore, future trends are affected focus on.

6. Blossom Entertainment stated on the day: “Song Joong-ki’s contract expired at the end of December, and he decided not to renew it. As soon as the news came out, Song Joong-ki was listed on NAVER, the largest search engine in South Korea. At one time, it was revealed that he would cooperate with the originally wanted acquisition of the original The company’s Kakao M signed.

7. Become the company’s second artist after IU (IU).

8. However, Kakao M immediately responded to the Korean media “news1”: “The news that Song Zhongji will come to Kakao M or its subsidiaries is not true. In addition, according to “sports.chosun”,

9. A person close to Song Joong-ki revealed: “Song Joong-ki plans to be independent after finishing his contract with Blossom Entertainment. Opinions are divided, and fans only expect him to find the best way to do what he really wants to do.

10. In February 2013, Song Zhongji officially joined the brokerage company BLOSSOM Entertainment. Song Zhongji has cooperated with the current agency for seven years, during which Song Zhongji starred in popular works such as “Descendants of the Sun” and “Battleship Island”.

11. He has become the hottest A-list star in South Korea. After the news that Song Joong-ki and his former agency would no longer renew his contract was made public, major agencies in South Korea launched fierce competition to sign Song Joong-ki.

12. What TV series has Song Joong Ki acted in? It is reported that Song Zhongji made his debut in 2008 with “Frost Flower Shop”, and starred in the movie “Wolf Boy” and “Kind Man” in 2012. Joined the army in August 2013 and temporarily left the entertainment circle.

13. On May 26, 2015, Song Zhongji was discharged from the army. In 2016, she became a top Hallyu star with her retired debut work “Descendants of the Sun” and fell in love with Song Hye Kyo Kyung. In 2017, the golden couple got married, but within two years, they publicly announced their divorce.

14. Later, he starred in the TV series “Asda breaking latest news“, known as the Korean version of “Game of Thrones”. “Asda breaking latest news” is a joint production of Netflix and tvN, which tells the story of ancient Asda.

15. Unlike the mature fantasy dramas in China, this is the first time that a Korean drama has set foot in such themes. The characters and story structure of this show are very familiar to Chinese audiences:

16. Actor Song Joong Ki (Song Joong Ki), who plays a purple and star-like character, is a child chosen by prophecy. He is a hybrid of human and alien, and his blood is purple.

17. Choo Ja Hyun plays Song Joong Ki’s mother, a woman who can speak foreign languages ​​and works as a translator in a foreign country. She fell in love with a foreign man and gave birth to a mixed-race child. She knew the prophecy, and in order to protect her son, she led her son through many difficulties and escaped beyond the legendary black wall.

18. Jang Dong Gun, who plays the villain, is the leader of the human side. He is smart and tyrannical. He killed Song Joong Ki’s father and stole Song Joong Ki’s brother.

19. Jin Zhiyuan, the CP who played Song Zhongji, the heir of the human race, is also the daughter of the prophecy. The two of them will work together to bring down the big villain.

20. Is this plot familiar? The big villain is killing his father and his enemies, his brother is still in the camp of killing his father and his enemies, his parents are both dead, and he is the lone star of Tiansha. In the process of searching for a new continent,

21. He went against the sky and changed his fate along the way… Did he taste the taste of: “The Story of the Destiny” + “The Story of Shepherd Clouds on the Sea” + “Journey to the West” + various starting point male series…? Song Joong Ki’s wavy hair style was exposed as early as when “Asda Chronicles” was being filmed.

22. Some netizens ridiculed that it seems that they filmed a Korean version of “Ancient Love Song”!

This article has finished sharing the relevant information about Song Joong Ki and his brokerage company’s decision not to renew the contract when the contract is about to expire. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.