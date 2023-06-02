In “Marvel Spider-Man 2”, you can switch between Peter and Miles with one click

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Sony showed off Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at the PlayStation Showcase last week, giving people a glimpse of what it would be like to play both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the same game. However, the demonstration at the time left players with a question, that is, in the single-player mode, how will the switch between Spider-Man be carried out? And now developer Insomniac has the answer.

“When you play the main story, we control when you switch between Peter and Miles. When the switch happens, it must serve the story.” Creative Director Bryan Intihar told Eurogamer, “We have content designed around Peter, There is also content designed around Miles, and there is also content that can be played by anyone who chooses. In the open world, players can freely switch between the two through simple button operations.”

In addition, Peter and Miles will each have their own skill tree, and there will be a third skill tree shared between the two, so players can use some of the same abilities on either character. “As you can see in the game demo, Miles has the evolved venom ability, and Peter has the symbiote ability. This will change the way you play, and you can also upgrade these abilities in their respective skill trees.” Said game director Ryan Smith Introduced.

Since this game expanded the story background to Queens and Brooklyn, the game’s map size has almost doubled that of the previous two games. “Because these two areas are relatively small and residential, I think players can see the difference between them and Manhattan,” Intihar said in an interview with Famitsu. “We prepared some scenes that have not been done before, such as in I hope everyone can look forward to the battle on the river between the two cities.”

Insomniac has yet to announce a release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but the PS5 exclusive is expected to arrive this fall.