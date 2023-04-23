Empoli-Inter, the official formations: Vicario and Fazzini out, revolution in the league for Inzaghi

Reviewing the three points in the championship, after the Champions League joys: it’s the mission of theInter, who hasn’t won in Serie A for five days. The Nerazzurri visit theEmpoli, in turn looking for points to get out of the race for salvation. Referee Marinelli, kick-off at 12.30 at the Castellani: below are the official formations for the match.

Paolo Zanetti must do without Fazzini: in midfield it’s up to Haas. Vicario does not recover: Perisan is in goal, Cambiaghi wins the runoff with Piccoli in attack.

Simone Inzaghi launches the championship revolution. There are nine substitutions compared to the starting eleven who drew 3-3 with Benfica. The attacking duo Lukaku-Correa is back, as is Calhanoglu from 1′ Gagliardini and Bellanova meet again, Handanovic is in goal.

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Perisan; Ebuehi, Ismajili, Luperto, Parisi; Haas, Marin, Bandinelli; Baldanzi; Caputo, Cambiaghi.

Coach: Zanetti.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Acerbi; Bellanova, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Lukaku, Correa.

Coach: Inzaghi.