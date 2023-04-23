Kaleidoscope

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterindicated that “Any labor reform must maintain four fundamental objectives: 1. Defend the rights and conditions of workers; 2. Generate employment; 3. Reduce the lack of protection derived from informality; 4. Contribute to creating more productive development for all. We are not going to lose the opportunity to build a reform that advances these four objectives”.

— Bruce Mac Master (@BruceMacMaster) April 21, 2023

The mayor of Bogota, claudia lopezexpressed his “I support President Petro’s climate action and social justice agenda. It is real in the US and multilateral banking. Congratulations to the President and his entire team, as well as our ambassador Luis Guillermo Murillo and his team, for this visit and extraordinary achievements for the country!”

Support for President Petro’s climate action and social justice agenda is real in the US and multilateral banks. Congratulations to the President and his entire team, as well as to our

— Claudia López Hernández (@ClaudiaLopez) April 21, 2023

And speaking of Ambassador Murillostated that it was “President Petro’s proposal on the summit of Afro-American women in Washington is very positive. This is an example of how our bilateral agenda with the US has changed, promoting a pluralistic and inclusive vision”.

— Luis Gilberto Murillo (@LuisGMurillo) April 21, 2023

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Maria Fernanda Cabalwondered about “what is this way of lying? What Biden said was ‘Colombia is the cornerstone of our shared efforts to build a more prosperous, equal and democratic hemisphere’, but the Foreign Minister understood that the cornerstone was Petro. You have to check that English”.

– Maria Fernanda Cabal (@MariaFdaCabal) April 21, 2023

The senator of Radical Change, david lunapointed out that “The threat of the Second Marquetalia to make a presence in Sumapaz is disrespectful to Colombians and to institutions. I ask the Ministry of Defense to take immediate action and untie the hands of our Public Force”.

— David Luna (@lunadavid) April 21, 2023

The mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejowarned that “Today 28 bandits who murdered, extorted or stole are behind bars, just like their bosses who also fell. It is the result of the most important operation in recent history. This is how we respond to criminals: strong hand and firmness. The order is to pursue them relentlessly.”.